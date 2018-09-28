WACO, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody Friday after a standoff with SWAT members at a Waco apartment complex.

Several officers were called to the intersection of Clay and Valley Mills just after 2:30 p.m.

According to officials the suspect violated parole, in addition to other charges, fled authorities Thursday and managed to escape. The pursuit picked up again Friday and ended at the Valley Mills Apartment complex, where the man refused to come out of an apartment.

Officials said he was inside the apartment alone.

Law enforcement official said they used tear gas to attempt to draw the man out.

The suspect was believed to be armed, according to officials.

