Suspect in custody after shooting at police during traffic stop in Falls County

Eddie Bohannan is suspected of shooting at a deputy on Highway 320 and Highway 7.
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after shooting a deputy during a traffic stop in Falls County Tuesday morning, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office. 

Eddie Bohannan is suspected of shooting at a deputy on Highway 320 and Highway 7.

Per police, there was a short chase after the indicial shots and Bohannan later shot a second time. 

Police say Bohannan fled the scene after the deputy arrested the passenger. 

The deputy was left unharmed.

Bohannan was captured a short time later and transported to the Falls County Jail without further incident.

    

