Suspect in custody after shooting at police during traffic stop in Falls County

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after shooting a deputy during a traffic stop in Falls County Tuesday morning, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Eddie Bohannan is suspected of shooting at a deputy on Highway 320 and Highway 7.
Per police, there was a short chase after the indicial shots and Bohannan later shot a second time.
Police say Bohannan fled the scene after the deputy arrested the passenger.
The deputy was left unharmed.
Bohannan was captured a short time later and transported to the Falls County Jail without further incident.