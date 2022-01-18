Suspect in custody after shooting at police during traffic stop in Falls County

Eddie Bohannan is suspected of shooting at a deputy on Highway 320 and Highway 7.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after shooting a deputy during a traffic stop in Falls County Tuesday morning, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Eddie Bohannan is suspected of shooting at a deputy on Highway 320 and Highway 7.

Per police, there was a short chase after the indicial shots and Bohannan later shot a second time.

Police say Bohannan fled the scene after the deputy arrested the passenger.

The deputy was left unharmed.