TEMPLE, Texas — UPDATE: A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday. Charges are pending review with the District Attorney's Office.

UPDATE: The District Attorney's Office accepted a manslaughter charge for Williams.

UPDATE: 19 year old Elijah Williams was indicted with manslaughter.

ORIGINAL STORY: A person is dead after he was shot Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1500 block of East Calhoun in Temple.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old, Mikhail Jawan Ellis.

Officials said officers responded to the report around 1:33 p.m. and when officers arrived at the scene, they found Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS was called and the victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where he later died of his injuries. An autopsy has been ordered.

A person connected to the incident was located shortly after police arrived at the scene, police said.

Charges are pending review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

The case is under investigation.

