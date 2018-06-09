A man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run in Belton was back in jail Thursday after Bell County Sheriff's Office deputies tracked him to a home in the 3200 block of Beaver Circle.

Juan DeLeon, 21, ran from Belton Police earlier in the evening when police tried to arrest him for failing to appear in court, according to Maj. TJ Cruz with the sheriff's office.

DeLeon is accused of hitting Rachel Westburg, 16, on January 20 while she was walking or jogging near her home on N. Industrial Road in Belton. Westburg later died at the hospital.

Investigators identified DeLeon as the suspect after finding a Dominos Pizza delivery cap near where Westburg was found lying, according to his arrest affidavit. Investigators said he had been delivering pizzas for the Belton Dominos location when he struck Westburg.

DeLeon remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on a 100-thousand dollar bond.

