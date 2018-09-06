Temple Police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning while responding to the Glen Apartments at 2602 South 39th St., according to a press release.

As police approached the apartments just after 3:30 a.m., they heard gunfire and returned fire hitting the suspect, according to the press release. He died at the scene. Police said no one inside the apartment knew the man who died.

On Monday, police confirmed the second person was an 11-year-old boy. A family member told Channel 6 the boy was hit in the elbow. It was not a man as Channel 6 had previously reported. It was not clear if the boy was hit by a bullet from the police or the suspect.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. Two police offers will be on on paid administrative during the investigation.

Police did not release the names of the two people who were shot or the officers.

