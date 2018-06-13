One of the women who was in a Temple apartment early Saturday morning when police shot and killed an intruder gave new details Wednesday about how the events unfolded.

Jessica Turner said she was visiting a co-worker at her apartment at the Glen Apartments when around 3:30 a.m. a man she said they didn't know came in the apartment pointing a gun at them. Channel 6 previously reported it was Turner's apartment and that she had just returned home from work when the man came in the apartment.

Temple Police arrived after Turner's daughter, who was in another room, called 911. Police said they shot the suspect after he started shooting at them.

During the shooting, Turner's 11-year-old son was hit in the elbow by a stray bullet.

The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave during the Texas Rangers investigation, which is standard following officer-involved shootings.

