Suspect leads law enforcement on car chase along I-35, DPS says

The chase started in Williamson County and ended near Robinson after the suspect was stopped using a spike strip.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A suspect who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a car chase along I-35 late Friday morning is now in police custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the chase started in Williamson County when an officer tried to conduct a stop. Failing to stop, the suspect fled and hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, DPS said.

Responding agencies used spike strips to try and stop the suspect more than once, but failed to successfully stop the fleeing vehicle.

The chase ended just south of Waco at mile marker 328 near Robinson as law enforcement used another spike strip to stop the suspect, DPS said. He continued driving for a short time on the bare rims, but eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

Officials have not identified the suspect nor provided details on a motive for the chase.