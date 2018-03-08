WACO — A person was barricaded by SWAT teams near the Woodway/Waco City limits around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. The 100 Block of Hewitt Drive is closed between Walmart and HEB.

Woodway Public Safety Department has urged people to use alternate routes such as Old Hewitt Drive or Ritchie Road.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said Waco and Hewitt Police arrived on scene around 3:40 a.m. on Friday in response to a disturbance where shots were fired. There was an altercation and one person had a handgun. This person shot multiple rounds at an apartment. One person inside the apartment received a minor injury and was treated on scene.

The suspect went back into his apartment and was reported to have mental health issues. SWAT proceeded to surround the apartment around 4:00 a.m.

Swanton said the incident is contained and the suspect's status is unknown.

Roads are now open.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN