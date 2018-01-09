KILLEEN, Texas — Officials have charged Mario Martin, 29, with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of evading arrest in a vehicle for his alleged actions in a car chase that ended with shots fired Thursday.

Martin is accused of leading the pursuit after refusing to stop for officers.

The driver of a black SUV attempted to evade police down Elms Rd. before colliding with another SUV in the intersection of Fort Hood St. and Elms Rd..

The driver then rammed the vehicle into a police cruiser, "forcing" the officer to discharge his weapon, according to officials.

The suspect was shot and airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

An investigation led by the Texas Rangers is ongoing.

