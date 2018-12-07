KILLEEN, TEXAS — Residents in the 4400 block of Maggie Dr. are returning to their homes after suspected explosive devices were removed from the area July 11.

Killeen police responded to a call in reference to the devices from the Bell County Constable, who was at the residence for a civil process when a witness told him about the devices.

Residents were evacuated, and Fort Hood's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to assist.

The EOD was able to clear and remove two devices from the scene.

© 2018 KCEN