WACO, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday, 18 months after a man was found dead in a closet at a Waco home.

More than a year and a half after Taivunn Demontre Briscoe was killed, 41-year-old Christopher Allen Bias was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Briscoe’s body was found tied up and stuffed in a closet on March 20, 2018, after Waco police were called for a welfare check at a home in the 2700 block of Herring Ave.

An autopsy revealed that Briscoe died from homicidal trauma. During the investigation, officers found that on March 19, 2018, a second man was kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to the same house where Briscoe's body was found.

Investigators interviewed several people which led to search warrants for the house and Bias’ arrest.

Bias was arrested at work and taken to the McLennan County Jail. His bond is set at $750,000.

It is unknown when he will be in court.

