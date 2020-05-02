WACO, Texas — Delviyonte Dequare Sampson, 19, and Willow Reignwarden Smith, 17, were arrested over the weekend in Witchita Falls in connection to the murder of Tyler McKinney, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers found 19-year-old Tyler McKinney of Waco, dead inside a car with gunshot wounds in his “upper torso” on 4500 Cedar Mountain Dr. in January after reports of gunshots.

Both Sampson and Smith were charged with murder.

