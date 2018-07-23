The Bell County Sheriff's Department put out surveillance photos Monday of two females who they say broke into a vehicle at Stillhouse Park and stole credit cards.

The Sheriff's Office said they charged nearly 10-thousand dollars on the cards at various department stores in Temple.

The cards were stolen on July 14. Still photos taken from a surveillance camera showed the suspects leaving a store that same day.

Anyone who may recognize the females in the photos or who has information about the case should call the Bell County Sheriff's Department hotline at 254-933-5539 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

© 2018 KCEN