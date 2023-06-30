Itasca ISD: Suspended superintendent resigns from position following undercover sex sting arrest

Superintendent Michael Stevens had been suspended with pay since early June.

ITASCA, Texas — Suspended Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stevens resigned from his position on Thursday, June 29.

The Itasca ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday in a special-called meeting and unanimously accepted the suspended superintendent's resignation effective immediately.

According to the school district, Mr. Keith Boles will continue to serve the district as Interim Superintendent.

Stevens, 47, was arrested in Houston back in early June and charged with online solicitation of a minor, his bond had been set at $100,000.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens sent naked photos of himself to a "15-year-old girl" who was really an undercover officer. He also reportedly requested naked photos and videos of "her."

Stevens bonded out of Harris County Jail on Tuesday, June 27.

Since his arrest, the Itasca ISD school board met multiple times to figure out Stevens' future with the district. Previously, it was decided that Stevens would remain suspended with pay and his ability to authorize any payments for the district was removed.