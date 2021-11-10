Reports of 'suspicious man' attempting to lure woman into truck, Temple PD seek info

According to police, the victim said an unknown male approached her and grabbed her hand and around her neck before trying to get her into a white truck.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police department is looking for a suspicious man who attempted to force a local woman into a truck Wednesday afternoon, according to Temple PD.

Around 3 p.m., Temple PD was called out to Stonehaven Drive about reports regarding suspicious activity.

According to police, the victim said an unknown male approached her and grabbed her hand and grabbed around her neck before trying to get her into a white truck.

The victim was able to get away when the male attempted to follow her, police said. The male eventually stopped following her and left, police added.

Police described the man to be wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Upon investigating, police learned other residents in the area of Pullman Place Boulevard and Ames Drive also came into contact with an unknown male subject going door-to-door, who matched the suspect’s description.

It is unclear if the cases are related, said police.