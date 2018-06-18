Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV they were in crashed into a home around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Main Street in Temple.

According to witnesses, a black GMC Yukon was going westbound on Ave. H when it went through a utility pole then crashing into the back of the home.

Airbags deployed on the vehicle and the two occupants were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, according to a Temple police officer. Both the driver and the passenger received minor injuries.

The home was occupied at the time of the crash, however, no one inside was injured.

No other vehicles were involved.

East Ave H between South Main and South 2nd Street will be shut down for several hours.

The crash is under investigation.

