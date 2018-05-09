Waco, TX — Police were called to the area of Jefferson Ave. and North University Parks Dr. around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after getting reports that a SUV had been found in the Brazos River.

Waco Fire and Rescue searched the water around the SUV for more than an hour, according to Battalion Chief Robert Beecher. After they were unable to find anyone, they pulled it from the river.

Police took over the investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released.

This is the third time since June a vehicle has been found in the Brazos.

The first was June 9 when 38-year-old Victor Hugo Gonzales Flores's Kia Rio was found near University Parks Dr. and Ave. Flores's body was found in the car after it was pulled from the river.

Then on July 5, Jaqueline Sanchez, 20, was pulled from her GMC Yukon, also off University Parks Dr. She was taken to Baylor, Scott and White - Hillcrest in critical condition. Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

