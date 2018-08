WACO — A person has been barricaded by SWAT teams near the Woodway/Waco City limits. The 100 Block of Hewitt Drive is closed between Walmart and HEB.

Woodway Public Safety Department has urged people to use alternate routes such as Old Hewitt Drive or Ritchie Road.

Residents at the Depot Apartment Complex, off of McGregor Road, told Channel 6 they heard nine to 11 shots fired and called for help around 4 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN