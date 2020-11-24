Sweet Berry Farm has unusual November crop of strawberries available for picking

The farm will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 for strawberry picking.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Sweet Berry Farm is experiencing an unusual crop of strawberries for this time of year, which means that Central Texans can pick them as a socially-distanced Thanksgiving activity.

The Marble Falls farm posted on social media the week of Thanksgiving that, because of the lack of freezing temperatures, the farm's crops are producing ripe fruit at the end of November. Sweet Berry Farm said on Instagram it's "not usual for this time of year."

The farm will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 for strawberry picking. They are $2.89 per pound and 75 cents per box.

"Strawberries will be limited so come on out and get them while their hot," the farm said on Instagram.

For decades, families have come out to pick strawberries and tulips in the summer months.