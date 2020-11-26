Table scraps could be fatal for pets this holiday

Turkey and turkey skin should never be consumed by your animals.

TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful times of the year, but for our favorite furry friends, it can be deadly if they happen to eat the wrong kind of food.

"When you have a domestic pet that is used to eating these regular foods and then they suddenly get this wild stuff, they get a Gastritis they start vomiting, have diarrhea and things like that," said Doctor Gary Gosney of the Temple Veterinary Hospital.

Gosney said fatty foods are very hard for cats and dogs to digest. According to the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA) website, poultry bones can damage your pet’s digestive tract and holiday sweets can contain ingredients that are poisonous to pets.

"Probably the biggest worry is feeding them too much fat and too much protein because that will cause pancreatitis," Gosney said. "Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas, which is a digestive organ, and it causes all sorts of complications such as vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and inappetence. It can make an animal extremely sick and sometimes they have to be hospitalized."

While most people tend to feed their dogs table scraps, Gosney made sure to let cat owners know they too have to be careful.

"This also includes cats so you got to be very careful. Of course, cats eat a higher level of protein, they eat 35-percent protein whereas a dog eats less than 25-percent protein," he said.

The AVMA said poison risks increase during the holidays. They recommend the following to help keep your pets safe:

Keep the feast on the table, not under it because even the smallest amount can be fatal. No pie or desserts of any kind as the artificial sweetener called 'xylitol' can be deadly if consumed by dogs or cats. Yeast dough can be problematic as it can lead to painful gas and potentially fatal bloating Keep the trash away from where your furry friends can get it -- this includes turkey carcasses and bones. Be careful with decorative plants because some of them can be toxic for pets, including Amaryllis, Baby's Breath, some ferns and hydrangeas.

While there are plenty of risk factors for pets, Gosney said everyone should take the time to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoy having their pets as a part of itot. But he also said do so by sticking to the foods they normally eat.