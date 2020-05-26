TEMPLE, Texas — Taco Cabana is offering free lunches all summer long throughout Texas because of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that one in seven Texans experiences food insecurity and with uncertainly surrounding schools and summer programs because of the coronavirus, they want to step up and bridge the hunger gap.

“We have been part of this community for more than 40 years, and Texas has been hit hard during these unprecedented times. We are happy to offer kids in our communities a free meal they love. We hope we can provide some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Taco Cabana.

The free lunch includes a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a drink. The program is available to kids 12 and under every weekday from 11AM to noon.

The offer is valid through the drive-thru only. Children must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a free meal. No purchase is necessary.

