"Tails Of The Alamo City" supporting military dogs

Proceeds from the book goes towards the U.S. War Dog Association and the Mal-FFunctions Rescue.

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel found a way to honor military K9 heroes with a special book called "Tails Of The Alamo City." She also found a way to pick up a new hobby as a pet photographer.

Retired Col. Janet Deltuva along with Jacquelyn Flanders have teamed up on the project. The two are friends and have a love for pets.

"We came up with this book idea and we want to give back to the organization that has not only given so much to her, but to the other dogs," Flanders said. I love dogs. So it wasn't hard to convince me. The ideas just formulated from there."

The special book showcases pet-friendly sites and landmarks in San Antonio. The book lists alternatives for visitors whose pets may not be allowed at certain locations. Military working dogs and regular pets are featured in the book.

"I think this book highlights the United States war dogs, which really focuses on the dog after it retires because they don't receive any benefits," Deltuva said. When you adopt a dog from the military, or from TSA they are your pets and you pay for all their needs."