Lampasas, TX — The town of Lampasas is a hive activity as their Spring Ho Festival is well underway, with so much going on from pet parades to kayak races.

The festival has been happening since 1972 and lasts a full seven days.

They have: (get ready)

the Spring Ho Beauty Pageant, the Hayloft Party Talent Contest, the Kiddie Fishing Derby, the County Fair, the Keystone Square Museum special exhibits, the Spring Ho Carnival, a Dance Contest, the Arts & Crafts Fair, a Pet Parade, the Diaper Derby, a BBQ Cook off, the Spring Ho Dance on the Square in the National Registered Historic District in Downtown Lampasas, the 10K, 5K & 1 mile run, a huge Spring Ho Grand Parade, Washer and horseshoe Pitching contest, and loads music, clogging, singing in the Park and in Historic Downtown Lampasas and much more!

