If you've never thought about fishing then National Go Fishing Day might be the perfect excuse to finally get out and wet a line.

The art of fly fishing is often thought of as more difficult than the more common regular spinning tackle, but Waco Fly Fishing Club will let you know the sport is accessible to people of any capability.

"Fly fishing has a stigma of being snobbish and difficult, and it's neither ," said Waco Fly Fishing President Bob Henley. "We actually teach people throughout the year how to fly fish and many of them pick it up very quickly."

Central Texas is one of the best places in the country for bass fishing and with multiple river systems and lakes in the area making a fishing spot very accessible.

