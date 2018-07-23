Texas is blessed with beautiful balmy evenings, and on July 28 the Summer's Night of Art & Jazz in Temple will utilize the shorts-and-t-shirt weather to full effect with an open air event.

Jazz artists will be sending out their smooth sounds, while artists and vendors will be set up throughout the area. A children's chalk drawing area will be set up for the little artists, and there will also be food and beer trucks for the bigger kids.

A quick art competition will pit artist against amateur, over and hour and a half period, to see who will take home the grand prize of $500. Judging will be done by Channel 6 personality Leslie Draffin.

Parts of downtown Temple will be closed off for the event which happens from 6-10pm.

