Hewitt, TX — Science sometimes gets a bad name, too mundane, only for smart people, and un-cool. This is a huge misconception that 'Science Guy,' Daniel G. Benes, helps dispel with his traveling science show, giving kids and big kids alike the chance to view science in a different light.

Daniel uses STEAM based demonstrations, science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths, along with antique science instruments to show how cool science can be.

Daniel will be performing at the Hewitt Public Library July 21 at 11 a.m. for the their STEAM Fest and a Science Show.

For all information on Daniel G. Benes, click here, for information on the Hewitt event, click here.

