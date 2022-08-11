TakeOff funeral services to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta | Ticket information

TakeOff's death set off an outpouring of grief around Atlanta and in the larger hip hop community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Services are planned for Friday for Migos rapper TakeOff at State Farm Arena.

The artist was shot and killed last week at a Houston bowling alley in an incident that authorities there continue to investigate, with no named suspects and little information about the exact moments in which TakeOff was shot.

His death set off an outpouring of grief around Atlanta and in the larger hip hop community, which has remembered the 28-year-old as a creative genius and gift lyricist who was poised for big things beyond his run with the iconic rap trio Migos.

Celebration of life ticket information for TakeOff

The services are set to be held at State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m. They will be overseen by Lilburn's New Mercies Church and senior pastor Rev. Jesse Curney III.

According to the arena in downtown Atlanta, tickets are going to be made available at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. You must be a Georgia resident and they are free of charge. Organizers said you can only get two tickets. Those who wish to pay their respects can get the tickets at Ticketmaster.

The public memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy, they said. All devices will be checked with Yondr bags before entering the arena.

"This is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who do not secure tickets to not come downtown," organizers said.

“Migos literally shaped and changed the sound of hip hop music,” Lore’l said. “TakeOff was such an important part of the group. I mean, one part--one third--of the biggest group that, up to date, we’ve seen in my lifetime....” She struggled to find the words, in her grief. “I just can’t even, I can’t even imagine.”

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation, which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.