Taking Care of Teachers Supply Drive | 6 News collects donations in Waco, Temple and Killeen

An abundance of pencils, notebooks, folders and more were collected during the supply drive on Thursday.

WACO, Texas — The 6 News team hosted its Taking Care of Teachers Supply Drive at three different locations in Killeen, Temple and Waco on Thursday, Aug. 10.

From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Central Texans stopped by to drop off donations at the Killeen and Temple Central Fire Stations, as well as the sponsoring business Greg May Honda in Waco.

Throughout the day, 6 News was able to collect three trunk loads of school supplies that will be going to teachers in need at Temple, Killeen and Waco ISD.

Multiple Waco ISD schools were represented at Greg May Honda as the Waco High, University High and the Tennyson Middle School dance and cheer teams made an appearance to show their support.

While at the prominent Waco dealership, 6 News was able to hear from Greg May and learn exactly why he chose to sponsor an event like this.

"You know you never quit hearing stories about how teachers have to spend out of their own pocket to supply their classroom, get things for their kids and their always helping students. I just think this is a way to alleviate some of that burden on these teachers. They should be able to go in their classrooms and have what they need to teach these students," May explained.

Diving even further, May shared how teachers played a key role in his life.

"I had a lot of teachers that were important to me, that pushed me and if I didn't have teachers who pushed me hard when I was in school, I wouldn't be where I am today," May added.

6 News also got the chance to speak with the dealership's Sales Manager Bart Bass and he described the trust that parents have in teachers to take care of their children.

"They're such great role models, we send our kids to school with them to get educated and they do so much more than that, they make a big impact in students lives," Bass explained.

Today was a great day to reflect on how teachers play a role in just about everyone's life and it also served as a chance for us to give back to them. Central Texans stepped up and did just that.

6 News would like to thank each and every person who took time out of their day to come by and make a donation. Every item goes a long way in helping these teachers start the year off strong.