Texas A&M Police to change marijuana possession enforcement procedures

While possession of marijuana is still illegal, the method that university police will use to process the crime will be changing.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is of an unrelated story about the Texas A&M Police Department.

The Texas A&M Police Department is going to be changing its procedures regarding marijuana possession going forward.

According to police, if an individual is found with less than two ounces of marijuana, and no other crimes have been committed, the marijuana will be seized and used as evidence in a criminal case, with no arrest being made at that time. The case will then be filed through the Brazos County Attorney's Office, where TAMU PD will look to have an arrest warrant filed.

If a warrant is provided to police, then the person that was found with the marijuana will have an opportunity to turn themselves in.

A statement from Texas A&M Assistant Chief of Police Bobby Richardson '95, '02 to KAGS about the change can be found below:

"The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure provides Texas police officers the option to arrest for an offense within their view or obtain an arrest warrant for an offense. If a suspect is in possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces) and that is the only charge, the Texas A&M University Police Department will seize the marijuana and place it into evidence, file a criminal case report, and seek an arrest warrant through the Brazos County Attorney’s Office. If a warrant is granted, the suspect will be given the opportunity to turn themselves in. We believe this procedure best serves all parties involved and still allows the Texas A&M University Police Department to continue to enforce the laws and follow the criminal procedures set forth by the Texas Legislature."

Also on KAGS: