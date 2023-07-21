Tarrant County issues disaster declaration due to threat of wildfires

Under the declaration, all outdoor burning is prohibited in Tarrant County.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A disaster declaration has been issued in Tarrant County due to the threat of wildfires amid dry, blistering conditions in North Texas.

County Judge Tim O'Hare made the declaration on Thursday, citing drought conditions in unincorporated areas of the county that can lead to wildfires.

"Tarrant County has been experiencing several days of extreme high temperature, low humidity and gusty winds creating the need to take extraordinary measures to protect the lives and properties of the residents of the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County," read a statement on the county's website.

Under the declaration, all outdoor burning is prohibited, and any violation is a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. Any controlled burning will need to be approved by the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office.

The declaration is in effect until Wednesday, July 26.

The county saw a large grass fire on Wednesday near northern Fort Worth and Saginaw. The fire burned through the afternoon but was eventually reported as 100% contained by around 8 p.m. the same day. About 184 acres were burned, according to officials.

The fire was sparked as a construction company was doing underground cabling and was cutting up rebar. The gusty winds caused the flames to spread quickly both northeast and northwest.

Adam Turner of the Texas A&M Forest Service told WFAA on Wednesday that the high heat impacts firefighters' ability to put out the flames and requires crews to take breaks.

"It makes it more difficult," Turner said. "We can't work for as long without having to take breaks and cool off. All of that heat that's affecting us is also affecting all of this grass and brush that's out there."