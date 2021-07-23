Taste of Africa event expected to bring hundreds to Killeen this Saturday

There are approximately 11 countries that will represent African food, art and fashion. The event will also highlight African histories and cultures.

KILLEEN, Texas — The traditions of African art, music and culture are making their way to Killeen. On Saturday, the "Taste of Africa: Deep Diving Into Culture" event is happening at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

"As African people, we are a scattered people,” said Rodney Duckett, founder of Taste of Africa and IMPAC Outreach Youth Organization. “We are scattered because of a diaspora that brought us here to America and the world itself. Right now, we are in a state of awareness.”

There are approximately 11 countries that will represent African food, art and fashion. The event will also highlight African histories and cultures with a family-centered celebration.



"We have Sudan, we have Ethiopia, we have Ghana, we have Senegal we have Morocco, we have Zimbabwe, we have South Africa,” said Duckett. “These are just a few of the countries that are going to be here to represent and it is going to be a wonderful event."



This is the fourth annual Taste of Africa event. It starts from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Kzamore entertainment will put on the stage play "Pearlie's Kitchen" at the event.

"Right now, we have about 400 people already signed up and I’m pretty sure by midnight I’ll get an additional 200, said Duckett.