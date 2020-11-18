"Taste of the Holidays" virtual event to benefit the community and high school seniors

Instead of a dinner and fashion show, they're having a virtual raffle and selling a digital cookbook with over 33 years of recipes and a holiday cake.

TEMPLE, Texas — Altrusa International Foundation of Temple, a non-profit organization that works on service projects in the community, had to think outside the box to make "Taste of the Holidays," their biggest annual fundraiser happen.

"It was a big let down that we weren't able to do it," Michelle LePak said, the organizations social media liaison. "We were trying to figure out because we love giving to our community and that's why we do what we do."

Instead of a dinner and fashion show, they're having a virtual raffle and selling a digital cookbook with over 33 years of recipes.

"All the money from the raffle goes directly to scholarships," LePak said.

In 2019, they raised more than $60,000. Out of that money, $20,000 was awarded to 10 high school seniors. This year, they've only raised enough so far for about four seniors.

"We would love to see somehow that we might raise close to $60,000 again this year," Sharon Schmidt said, who's been with the organization since 2016. "That would a blessing, an unbelievable blessing and somehow I think we might make it."

Schmidt said this year they've had to get creative, so they're also selling Holiday Spice Bundt Cakes for the first time and they've taken about 170 orders.

"The community is amazing. They continue to give and give and give and we just cannot be more appreciative of them," Schmidt said.

So far, Schmidt and LePak said the outpouring of support is already more than they had expected.

"It's been a thrill just to see the way the community has loved us and it really validates what we've been doing throughout these last 34 years, and we just really appreciate all the love they've shown and hopefully we can show that love right back to the community." LePak said.

Wednesday is the last day to enter the raffle and order a cake by visiting the Altrusa website.

