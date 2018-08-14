Calling all food lovers, you can taste the best food Central Texas has to offer at the 10th Annual Flavors of Central Texas.

Not only will restaurants be featured, catering companies, bakeris and other food enterprises will also be handing out samples of their delicious food.

To celebrate 10 years Central Texas Escape Rooms will have an escape room onsite for people to have fun with.

For all information on the event, click here.

To see more of Jamie Kennedy's stories and behind the scenes footage follow him on Facebook here.

© 2018 KCEN