COPPERAS COVE, TX — Ted Cruz will be stopping by the Walmart of Copperas Cove and Veterans Helping Veterans' three-day "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive to benefit at-risk and homeless students at Copperas Cove ISD.

The event kicked off with Walmart loading $1,000 of supplies on the bus Aug. 10.

The drive will last through Tax-Free Weekend, and there will be live entertainment throughout the event.

Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Ted Cruz will make an appearance to load supplies collected from his supporters on the bus.

The supplies will be delivered to the Crossroads High School cafeteria 8 a.m. Aug. 13 where they'll be distributed by student volunteers.

