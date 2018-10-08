COPPERAS COVE, TX — Senator Ted Cruz stopped in Copperas Cove on Saturday to take part in a "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive to benefit at-risk and homeless CCISD students in the upcoming year.

Cruz delivered a box full of supplies donated by his supporters and spent time meeting with constituents at the Copperas Cove Walmart, where the event was held.

He later spoke to the media about issues including school safety and school choice.

Cruz will face off against democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke in November for his U.S. Senate seat.

"Stuff the Bus" kicked off Friday when the Copperas Cove Walmart donated $1,000 worth of school supplies. The event will run through the conclusion of Tax-Free Weekend.

Those supplies will be delivered to the Crossroads High School cafeteria on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. where student volunteers are scheduled to distribute them.

Senator Cruz's full speech can be seen by clicking play on the video above.

