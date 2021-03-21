Killeen PD: Teen dies of 'self-inflicted gunshot wound,' man injured after attending hotel party

Police say they found the teen suffering from the wound at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road just before 1 a.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — One teenager died and a young man was injured after attending a hotel room party, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers with the department conducted a traffic stop around 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road for a possible impaired driver. When officers approached the blue sedan, they found the driver, deceased, from a "visible self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said.

The 17-year-old male driver was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace at 2:06 a.m. An autopsy has has been ordered on the deceased teen.

While at the scene, officers said they were notified about a gunshot victim at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. The 18-year-old male victim told officers he attended a hotel room party at the Shilo Inn. While at the party, the victim said one of the attendees was brandishing a handgun when it discharged, injuring the victim's hand.

The 18-year-old gave police a description of the suspect that matched the description of the deceased 17-year-old in the car, police said.