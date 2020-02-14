KILLEEN, Texas —

A person was found by the Killeen Police Department with a gunshot wound after a 911 call on Tuesday. The caller said a person was not moving near the front porch of a home located on the 1000 block of Cedar Dr. at about 9:30 p.m.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the victim, later identified as Teckla Domesca, 19, dead at 10:11 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Killeen PD.

If you have any information, please contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

