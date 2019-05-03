TEMPLE, Texas — Two teenage girls accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Temple Walmart in November were transferred to the Bell County Jail Monday, according to jail records.

Both girls, who were 16 at the time of the incident, are charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas.

One of the girls turned herself in to police on Dec. 8. Police arrested the other a little more than an hour later at a home in the 1700 block of South 15th St.

Two 18-year-old girls, Rashari Brent and Chelsea Swint were also charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Brent was arrested in Richland County, South Carolina. Swint was arrested in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Both have bonds set at $1 million.

Kohlhaas was killed on Dec. 5 at the Walmart Supercenter at 6801 West Adams Ave.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center where he died.