Bynum, Tx — A 13-year-old boy was killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday in Hill County, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. to find it engulfed in flames. The home is south of Bynum, at the 300 block of County Road 326, just off FM 1242, according to Chief Deputy Rich White.

White said six people were in the home when the fire started. He said a family of four lived there and two people were visiting. The 13-year-old was one of the people who didn't live there.

White said the teen's body was found around 5 a.m. His body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

Firefighters from Bynum, Penelope, Abbot and Hill County battled the blaze. It destroyed the home, two cars, a camper and a trailer, according to White.

White said the Red Cross was called to help the victims.

The Itasca Independent School District Superintendent, Mark Parsons, identified one of the people who lives in the home as Kim Eaddy and an employee of the district in a Facebook post. Parsons wrote that donations of cash or gift cards to help the victims can be made at the Itasca ISD Central Administration Offices until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate how the fire started.

