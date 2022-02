DPS said a van crossed over the line on Highway 84 hitting the teen's car coming the other way.

MEXIA, Texas — A 17-year-old girl was killed Thursday after a van crashed into her car on Highway 84 east of Prairie Hill.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Ford conversion van crossed over the line and crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry. It happened just after 7 p.m. near LCR 368.

The girl was a passenger in the car. DPS said she died at the scene.