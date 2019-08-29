KILLEEN, Texas — A 14-year-old student at a middle school in the Killeen Independent School District has been arrested for making threats of violence against three high schools, according to a district press release late Wednesday. A man was also arrested in connection with the threats, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officials said the teenage booy was taken to a juvenile detention center to face charges.

Killeen ISD's Police Chief Ralph Disher said the student made threats against Ellison, Shoemaker and Killeen high schools.

According to police, a warrant was issued after the student made publicly made the threat on social media around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The teen was arrested about six hours later.

There will be more police officers on all Killeen ISD campuses Thursday.

Dr. Craft and Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will hold a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday at the KISD Administration building.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.

