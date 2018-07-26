*UPDATE*

A 16-year-old is being treated for minor injuries Thursday morning after he was rescued from a grain bin in Clifton.

----

A person stuck in a grain bin is at the center of a rescue effort in Clifton. The Waco Fire Department's twitter account describes the situation as a "technical rescue".

A situation like this can be dangerous - even deadly - for victims as they could sink into the grain and suffocate.

We have a news crew on the way and will update this story with information as it comes in.

