Teenage male dead, child injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — A 19-year-old man is dead and a 5-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting incident Sunday afternoon, according to Killeen police.
The police department responded to a shots-fired call in the 700 block of Houston Street. Officers found two gunshot victims at the scene and performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to KPD.
The 19-year-old was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition while the 5-year-old was taken to McLane Children's Hospital, according to a release from Killeen police.
The teenage male died as a result of the injuries and was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. The younger victim is reportedly in stable condition with "non-life threatening" injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online to the Bell County Crime Stoppers website.