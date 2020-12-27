Teenage male dead, child injured in Killeen shooting

A 19-year-old died due to gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon while a 5-year-old is in the hospital with 'non-life threatening' injuries, Killeen PD says.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 19-year-old man is dead and a 5-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting incident Sunday afternoon, according to Killeen police.

The police department responded to a shots-fired call in the 700 block of Houston Street. Officers found two gunshot victims at the scene and performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to KPD.

The 19-year-old was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition while the 5-year-old was taken to McLane Children's Hospital, according to a release from Killeen police.

The teenage male died as a result of the injuries and was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. The younger victim is reportedly in stable condition with "non-life threatening" injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.