Teenager murdered in December, Killeen PD ask community for information

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has asked for the community's help to solve the Murder of Lou Busby III.

On December 28 at about 1:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash. When the officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Lou Busby III in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition, according to the Killeen PD.

The investigation showed that Busby was at a party at a newly constructed home with several area high school students. Busby left the party in a vehicle and headed toward Stan Schlueter when shots were fired.

Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area where the crash was. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Violent Crimes Unit, are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda, according to the Killeen PD.

On December 31, Busby succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, according to the Killeen PD.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go to the Crime Stoppers website.