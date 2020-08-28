Belton teenager shot Thursday dies, police say

Witnesses described a white Chevy sedan that sped away from the area after the shooting.

BELTON, Texas — Update: The Belton teenager that was shot Thursday has died. His name is being withheld at this time.

Belton police responded to a report of a shooting near an outdoor basketball court located in the 400 block Smith Street at about 5:02 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a teenager who suffered two gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Belton Police Department.

The shooting happened after a dispute and police believe the victim knew his assailant.

Witnesses described a white Chevy sedan that sped away from the area after the shooting, according to the Belton PD.