WACO, Texas — Four teenagers were arrested Wednesday for trying to break into a Church's Chicken in Waco, officials said.

Police were called to the restaurant in the 3900 block of North 19th Street. Officers stopped Larry Ortega, 18, Destinee Castro, 18, Angelica Deanda, 17, and Mario Hernandez, 19 in a nearby vehicle, arrested them and charged them with attempted burglary, police said.

Police believe the group may have been involved in several other burglaries in the Waco area. According to investigators, the group pulled electric meters and disabled alarms to break into businesses.

The thefts remain under investigation.

