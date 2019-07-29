TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple 4-year-old read 101 books during a reading marathon with his mother Thursday.

Sacha Bennett and his mother, Katherine Stewart, have gone to the Temple Public Library almost every other day since they moved from Austin two years ago.

Katherine said Sacha usually reads three books a week during the school year. When he's on summer break, his count goes up to 10 books each night.

A few months ago, Katherine asked her son if he would wan to read 101 books in a single day. To her surprise, he said yes and was excited about the marathon ever since.

The day before Sacha's fifth birthday, he and his mother packed up some stuffed animals for an audience and went to the library at 11 a.m. to kick off their marathon.

They started reading in a conference room and used a whiteboard to mark off each time they finished a set of 10 books.

Katherine said throughout the day, they took three or four hours worth of breaks.

The pair finished the marathon on their couch at home, marking the sets off on a little piece of paper. They finished up around midnight.

"He's a big dreamer and a big do-er," Katherine said. "He has a love of stories and apparently a ton of endurance for listening to them."

