TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation, Aviation Division is awarding millions of dollars to airports across the state. The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple is one of them.

The city of Temple is paying for 10 percent of the project while TxDOT will cover the rest, which is estimated at $2.1 million.

The assistant city manager in Temple Erin Smith said the grant will cover airfield lighting improvements, such as the replacement of all taxiway and runway lights-- possibly with LED fixtures-- and lighting-related appurtenances, replacement of all taxiway and runway signage panels, and updating both runway markings.

"We're really excited about this because it's a huge improvement for the airport. It really makes sure that we increase the safety for our pilots," Smith said.

The city is in the design stage of the project. Proposals will be presented to the city council by the end of the year before they can move forward with construction, which is expected to begin in 2020.

