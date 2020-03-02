TEMPLE, Texas —

The City of Temple asked residents to give feedback and opinions to the city by taking The National Community Survey. According to a Temple press release, taking the survey is to help Temple provide the best government services and quality of life for the citizens.

The online survey will be available until Feb. 26. It is designed to provide a “baseline of how the city government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the City, and to make comparisons with peer cities,” the release said.

“Our city’s vision is to make Temple a place you love to call home,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “I encourage everyone living in Temple to take the survey because the results will help us to chart our community’s future path. We want as much feedback as possible in order to improve (the) delivery of services, determine important budget priorities and strengthen communications with our residents and stakeholders.”

The City of Temple is committed to asking residents for regular feedback by conducting citizen surveys as part of the 2020 Strategic Plan.

All Temple residents are eligible to participate in the survey. If you received the survey by mail, Temple asked that you complete the paper version or use the link provided in the survey packet.

