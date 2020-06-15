TEMPLE, Texas — Patients of the Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Northside in Temple received an email Monday informing them the clinic will close effective July 6.

Providers who practice at Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Northside will relocate to Baylor Scott & White Clinics in Temple, Harker Heights and Waco, according to Baylor Scott & White Health.

The email from Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Northside said in part, "For many years the Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Northside has proudly served our community. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for entrusting Baylor Scott & WhiteClinic-Northside with your health and wellbeing and make you aware of an upcoming change."

According to the email, Dr. Jocelyn Wilson will relocate to the Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Waco located at 7700 Fish Pond Rd. Clinic staff will be available to answer any questions and help with rescheduling appointments if needed.

"We are committed to helping facilitate a smooth transition of your care or the care of your family member within Baylor Scott & White Health or to another provider of your choice," the email said.

The medical records for patients will be maintained by Baylor Scott & White Health. Anyone who needs a copy of their medical records can call Health Information Management at (254) 726-4713. Location information can be found on BSWHealth or by calling 1-844-BSWDOCS.

"It has been our privilege to care for you. Again, we thank you for your trust in Baylor Scott and White Clinic-Northside and hope that you will continue with us at our new practice location," the email said.

Call Baylor Scott & White Health for an appointment or more information (254) 761-4444.

A statement was later released by the Marketing and Communications director of Baylor Scott & White Health Deke Jones that said, "As community needs evolve, we continuously adapt how and where we deliver care. Patients at Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Temple Northside recently were made aware of upcoming changes. In July, providers who practice at Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Temple Northside will relocate to Baylor Scott & White Clinics in Temple, Harker Heights and Waco. We are committed to facilitating a smooth transition of our patients’ care from the Northside clinic to our other locations."

